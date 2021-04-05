Fruitland Fire District lifts burn ban in area

FRUITLAND — With a bit of rain over the weekend and a prediction for rain in the coming days, a burn ban in the area has been lifted.

The Iowa State Fire Marshal announced Monday that a burn ban that was issued for the Fruitland Fire District in Muscatine County has been lifted at the request of Fruitland Fire Chief Don Briggs. The ban was issued because Briggs had reported the need to the state fire marshal’s office.

According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the ban was lifted as of 6 a.m. Sunday. The ban had been issued March 29 in response to conditions in the fire district being such that open burning could constitute a danger to life and property. The ban was lifted as the dangerous conditions no longer exist.

The National Weather Service reports rain in the forecast for the area throughout the remainder of the week.

To find out the statuses of any current burn ban in the county, residents can visit the Iowa State Fire Marshals web page.

