Fruitland Fun Days kicks off Friday and runs through Saturday

FRUITLAND – After delaying events for a year in 2020 due to the COVID-19 health crisis, Fruitland Fun Days is back this year and according to organizers will be better than ever.

Organizer Becca Shoppa said that because this was the return event, the planners had tried to make it a little bigger and better than normal. She said Fun Days had been held since 1985 and only twice has the city had to cancel it. She said it was cancelled once because there was a large amount of road construction in town and the second time was last year.

“The first year we did it, it was called an ice cream social,” she said.

Events kick off Friday with the local music group Lefty and the Spinners playing from 6 to 9 p.m. behind the community center. A lighted parade will then be held at 9 p.m. Shoppa said there had been Friday events before, but not every year.

Saturday events start at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at the Fruitland Fire Station. At 8 a.m. till be the 5k run/walk beginning at Drake Park. A craft fair will open at 9 a.m. and entries in the annual parade will be asked to line up at city hall. The parade will be held at 10 a.m. Bingo will begin following the parade. A family competition will be held beginning at 11 a.m. which will include a watermelon eating contest and obstacle course. At noon a peddle tractor pull will be held. A scavenger hunt will begin at 1 p.m. in Drake Park and a free throw contest will be held. A talent show will kick off at 2 p.m., as will a bags tournament behind the community center. A roadside circus will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The band First Impression will cap off the event from 8 p.m. to midnight.

