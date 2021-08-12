 Skip to main content
Fruitland Fun Days scheduled for September
Fruitland Fun Days scheduled for September

Fruitland Fun Days is scheduled for Sept. 10-11 throughout Fruitland. Some events that will be held include a 5K run, kids talent show, a performance by Lefty and the Spinners and a free-throw contest. 

