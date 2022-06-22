Fruitland girl wins Miss Iowa's Outstanding Teen pageant, will compete in Dallas this Aug.

FRUITLAND – As she stood on the Adler Theatre stage, 17-year-old Emily Lerch of Fruitland can recall the disbelief she felt in that moment when the judges called her name.

“My jaw completely dropped,” she said. “I don’t think I completely realized what happened, to be honest. I just heard my name, didn’t quite realize what was happening, and the former Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen had to kind of push me forward because I was just kind of standing there.”

And the excitement of the moment hasn't worn off. Lerch said she is still thrilled with her new title.

Earlier this month on June 11, Lerch competed in this year’s Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen pageant. She represented the state’s capital as Miss Greater Des Moines’ Outstanding Teen, having won that title during a competition in August 2021.

Previously, Lerch competed in the Outstanding Teen pageant as Miss Burlington’s Outstanding Teen, placing third runner-up. These are far from the only competitions she’s done, however.

“When I was 10 months old, my mom entered me in this little beauty pageant where she literally just carried me across the stage,” Lerch said, amused at the memory. “It was kind of just a fun little thing that she could do for me to kind of get me introduced to pageants and everything that they were involved with.”

As she grew older, Lerch not only found her own interest in pageants but also found an interest in various community service programs. With so many pageants being connected to service organizations, she was able to combine her two loves into something both enjoyable and meaningful to her.

“That was what really sparked my interest, being able to wear a shiny crown but also being able to serve my community,” Lerch said.

In order to compete in the Outstanding Teen series of competitions, each participant must have their own community service platform. For hers, Lerch chose feeding America, having a desire to help feed not only those in her community or even state, but the entire nation.

Leading up to the competition, Lerch was able to raise over $5,000 for the Food Bank of Iowa as well as collecting over 250 pounds of non-perishable food, which was sent out to various food pantries across the state including Muscatine County’s Salvation Army and Fruitland’s Light House Pantry.

In addition to having a platform, Lerch also had to compete in several other competition phases, including a private 8-minute interview with the judges regarding her resume, an on-stage fitness portion, an on-stage question, an evening gown portion and a talent portion where she had the chance to show off her baton twirling.

With the Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen title now in hand, Lerch’s next competition will take place Aug. 10–12 in Dallas, where she will compete at the national level in Miss America’s Outstanding Teen pageant.

“I’m extremely excited,” Lerch said. “I’ve already met a bunch of the girls that are going to be competing and all of them are super friendly. They’re all really excited to meet everyone, and I think that it’s going to be a really amazing experience for me to meet people from all across America.”

Lerch added that to those thinking about competing in pageants, she would wholeheartedly recommend them.

“Just from the Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen program I’ve won thousands of dollars in scholarships, and it’s just been a huge life-changer for me. I’ve met so many friends and I’ve had so many different experiences that I truly don’t think I would have had without competing in that program.”

