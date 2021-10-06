Fruitland Lions Club: All Veterans Memorial will soon be completed

The Lions Club planned to dedicate the memorial on Sept. 11. But in August, they learned the out-of-state engraving company had fallen behind on projects. The dedication was postponed indefinitely. But as of this week, the engraving company is at work on the memorial.

“We just received a proof from the granite company that’s doing the engraving,” Hawley said. “In September we received the first proof showing what it was going to look like, but there was one name that was missing, so we gave them the name and sent it back. Now that it’s been edited and everything else looks great, the company is able to get started on production. We’re just waiting for the granite to come in. Once it’s in, we’ll put it in place and schedule a dedication ceremony.”

Hawley added that depending on when the granite comes in and any potential weather delays, the dedication may end up in the spring.

“We want to make sure the granite gets to the site and stays there without toppling over or anything like that,” she said. “But all the fundraising is done, we have more than enough to pay for what’s left of the charges from the granite, so we’re just being patient and waiting for the engraving to be completed.”