Fruitland Lions Club: All Veterans Memorial will soon be completed

FRUITLAND – A veterans memorial two years in the making may soon be finished.
In September 2019, the Fruitland Iowa Community Lions Club announced it would create an All Veterans Memorial for the county. All honorably discharged men or women from any branch of the military, living or dead, originally from Muscatine County or not, would have the opportunity to have their name on the memorial.
The final design was done by Louisa-Muscatine High School art students, and was planned to have 6-foot black granite walls, seating and a flag with lighting around it. The Lions Club began fundraising for the project throughout 2020.
After a year of fundraising, the group raised the money needed and began landscaping work at the proposed site, and by August, the site had been completed. Additionally, the Lions Club received the names of 170 veterans for the memorial’s walls, according to the project’s chairwoman, Janina Hawley.
“Both of the front panels will be completely full of names, and then we have one back panel that is three quarters full,” she said, “Once it’s up, if someone wants to add their name, we have an engraver from Wapello who would do it, though the price may be more than it originally was. There is plenty of room to add probably another hundred or so names to it.”
Several local businesses donated material for the site, with Hahn Ready Mix donating gravel mix and cement, Kellor & Kellor donating all of the landscaping, Ziegenhorn Construction donating labor, MUSCO Lighting donating the custom lighting, and Pacific Visions offering a discounted drilling for the electrical lines. Residents Paul and Linda Elshoff paid for lighting wiring while Kevin and Teresa Sprague donated the memorial’s flag pole and flag.
The Lions Club planned to dedicate the memorial on Sept. 11. But in August, they learned the out-of-state engraving company had fallen behind on projects. The dedication was postponed indefinitely. But as of this week, the engraving company is at work on the memorial.
“We just received a proof from the granite company that’s doing the engraving,” Hawley said. “In September we received the first proof showing what it was going to look like, but there was one name that was missing, so we gave them the name and sent it back. Now that it’s been edited and everything else looks great, the company is able to get started on production. We’re just waiting for the granite to come in. Once it’s in, we’ll put it in place and schedule a dedication ceremony.”
Hawley added that depending on when the granite comes in and any potential weather delays, the dedication may end up in the spring.
“We want to make sure the granite gets to the site and stays there without toppling over or anything like that,” she said. “But all the fundraising is done, we have more than enough to pay for what’s left of the charges from the granite, so we’re just being patient and waiting for the engraving to be completed.”
Hawley said that the experience has still been great and she was excited for the public to see the completed memorial.
“We didn’t want to share the proof with too many people, but just looking at it, we think it’s going to be an awesome and beautiful monument,” she said. “We want to thank everybody for all of the donations we’ve gotten, and hopefully everyone can come and share in the moment with us at the dedication.”