Fruitland Lions Club, Muscatine American Legion to hold Veterans Day ceremonies

MUSCATINE — As Veterans Day approaches, agencies take steps in observance of Thursday's holiday.

Muscatine City Hall offices and some services will be closed in observance of the holiday, and will reopen Friday for regular business hours.

Both the Muscatine transfer station and the Muscatine Art Center will be closed on Thursday. There will also be no refuse or yard waste collection on Thursday, and bulky waste will not be picked up on Thursday or Friday. Residents on the Thursday refuse route will have their refuse collected alongside the Friday refuse route. There will be no change to curbside recycling.

The compost facility will remain open on Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. The Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center will also be open during its regular hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Depending on the weather, the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course will be open. In case of emergency, both the Muscatine fire and police departments will be staffed while the Department of Public Works will have staff on-call.

The Muscatine Transit System (MuscaBus) will offer free rides to all veterans on Thursday. Those who wish to use this service must provide a military ID, or other identification that indicates veteran status.