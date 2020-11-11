Fruitland observes Veterans Day with a ceremony

FRUITLAND — It was the 102nd anniversary of the end of World War I and about 40 people gathered in Island Cemetery to show their gratitude for the men and women who have worn a uniform in the service of their country.

At a small veterans memorial in the center of the cemetery, crowd was welcomed by the Rev. Thomas Berryman of Island United Methodist Church and the Rev. John Brown of Fruitland Baptist Church, the two area ministers responsible for restarting ceremonies to honor Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

Berryman said the brisk weather was normal for November, but he felt attendance was limited because the event happened during the middle of a weekday.

“There wasn’t anything going on for the veterans,” Berryman said of the decision to begin — or resume — a Veterans Day event in 2017. “We felt this being outdoors, we are trying to stay outside where things dissipate better”

Most of the people attending the event, including the honor guard from the VFW Post 1565, wore face coverings and stayed a good distance apart from each other. The observance included speakers and singers, as well as the 21-gun salute for all who served.

