Fruitland observes Veterans Day with a ceremony

FRUITLAND — It was the 102nd anniversary of the end of World War I and about 40 people gathered in Island Cemetery to show their gratitude for the men and women who have worn a uniform in the service of their country.
At a small veterans memorial in the center of the cemetery, crowd was welcomed by the Rev. Thomas Berryman of Island United Methodist Church and the Rev. John Brown of Fruitland Baptist Church, the two area ministers responsible for restarting ceremonies to honor Veterans Day and Memorial Day.
Berryman said the brisk weather was normal for November, but he felt attendance was limited because the event happened during the middle of a weekday.
“There wasn’t anything going on for the veterans,” Berryman said of the decision to begin — or resume — a Veterans Day event in 2017. “We felt this being outdoors, we are trying to stay outside where things dissipate better”
Most of the people attending the event, including the honor guard from the VFW Post 1565, wore face coverings and stayed a good distance apart from each other. The observance included speakers and singers, as well as the 21-gun salute for all who served.
Berryman is a veteran of the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1967, serving in Europe in the signal corps. He joined the Naval reserves in 1980 and was activated to serve in San Diego, Calif.
“The reason I went into the Army was because I was still subject to the draft,” Berryman said. “I wanted to choose what I would be involved in. I thought after I served my time I wanted nothing more to do with the military. That changed after seeing the sacrifices that soldiers, sailors and airmen have made. I felt we really needed to put something on for Veterans Day. No matter how simple it is, it is a salute.”
Brown did not serve, but expressed the importance of honoring veterans.
“The military forces have really preserved our Constitutional rights,” Brown said. “That is what they are sworn to defend. It is our guarantee of freedom, so it is very important that we honor everyone who served.”
As the honor guard was lining up before the event, leader Ralph Brewer, an Army veteran from 1953 to 1956, said only one word when he thought of Veterans Day.
“Freedom,” he said. “We all fought for it and I think we are entitled to it.”
He also said that the area provides a great observance of Veterans Day, adding that many areas don’t.
