Fruitland observes Veterans Day

FRUITLAND — During the annual observance of Veterans Day in Island Cemetery, about 25 people who gathered to honor America’s servicemen and women got to know a former neighbor, the late Herbert Howard.
The Rev. John Brown of Fruitland Baptist Church said Howard was a World War II Naval veteran and a member of the church. Howard enlisted in the Navy after the bombing of Pearl Harbor and served in the South Pacific on a Naval supply ship.
He was also a humble and almost shy man and did not believe he was a hero and Brown had told him that what he did made a difference.
“In most organizations or endeavors, 5% of the people involved get the credit for 95% of the people who did the work,” Brown said. “I ask us to focus on veterans who fall into that 95% category, because we don’t hear about them very often. The ones that don’t receive notoriety or fame or even recognition did their part that made the difference between success and failure.”
As Brown continued his presentation at the new veterans memorial in the cemetery, he told the story of how Howard and some of his shipmates stole an industrial washing machine from another ship after theirs had broken down. This got several chuckles from the audience.
Brown concluded his presentation by reminding the crowd that all veterans had sacrificed for the country to help secure people’s freedoms.
On the 103rd anniversary of the end of World War I, the day Veterans Day is celebrated, the crowd braced against the wind and rain to honor veterans. An honor guard from VFW Post 1565 attended to give the traditional 21-gun salute.
Brown and the Rev. Thomas Berryman of Island United Methodist Church began holding a Veterans Day service in 2015 after Berryman, a 27-year veteran of the Army, Navy, Army Reserve and Navy Reserve, realized there were no services held in Fruitland. In 2021, the service was held for the first time in front of a memorial the cemetery board, with help from Post 1565, had built in the cemetery. It included a flagpole, statues of soldiers and flags of the different services.
Berryman wore his fatigue coat against the cold weather moving into the area to give a presentation during the event.
“I think this means it takes us back to where things began and gives us roots,” Berryman said of honoring veterans. “I think it’s important we know where tradition lies. A lot of men and women have sacrificed their lives in different forms of combat.”
Berryman said a veterans memorial is being erected in Fruitland half a block to the city hall. While it was supposed to be complete for this year’s Veterans Day event, he said the construction had been delayed. He hopes it will be in place for the 2022 observance.