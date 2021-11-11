Fruitland observes Veterans Day

FRUITLAND — During the annual observance of Veterans Day in Island Cemetery, about 25 people who gathered to honor America’s servicemen and women got to know a former neighbor, the late Herbert Howard.

The Rev. John Brown of Fruitland Baptist Church said Howard was a World War II Naval veteran and a member of the church. Howard enlisted in the Navy after the bombing of Pearl Harbor and served in the South Pacific on a Naval supply ship.

He was also a humble and almost shy man and did not believe he was a hero and Brown had told him that what he did made a difference.

“In most organizations or endeavors, 5% of the people involved get the credit for 95% of the people who did the work,” Brown said. “I ask us to focus on veterans who fall into that 95% category, because we don’t hear about them very often. The ones that don’t receive notoriety or fame or even recognition did their part that made the difference between success and failure.”

As Brown continued his presentation at the new veterans memorial in the cemetery, he told the story of how Howard and some of his shipmates stole an industrial washing machine from another ship after theirs had broken down. This got several chuckles from the audience.

