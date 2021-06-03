Fueling the Future program holds resource fair for Wilton residents

WILTON — Since fall 2019, children and adults in low-income Muscatine families have been able to enjoy the benefits of the Fueling the Future program.
Whether that was through additional resources or beneficial training, the program has worked to reduce barriers faced by these low-income families as a way to open the doors to success in both the present and future.
With how much the program proved to be a success, it was only natural the program continue to expand throughout the rest of Muscatine County.
“We are trying to get out into all of our communities and bring resources to them, and make sure that they are aware of our programs and what we can offer,” said Courtney Mullen, project coordinator for Fueling the Future.
Any family that has a student in kindergarten through 6th grade that receives a weekend food backpack is eligible for the Fueling the Future program. Once a family reaches out, the program helps the caregiver get into a training program for either CNC, Machining, Welding or CNA at Muscatine Community College.
“Once they’re in the program, then we can help with any barrier reduction,” Mullen said. “If they need childcare or transportation or rent assistance, we find a way to provide that resource, so that they can be successful while they are in school.”
Other agencies attended the event to offer information and assistance in coordination with, as well as outside of, Fueling the Future to help residents with job placement, education and other needed resources. These agencies included the iSmile Program, the Muscatine Center for Social Action, Crossroads, Inc., IowaWORKS, and Wilton Precision Steel. Wester Drug was also at the event providing COVID-19 vaccines to those who wanted them.
“This fair isn’t specific to just us,” Mullen said. “We wanted to bring all of these agencies together. We’re just excited to get back into the community and do outreach events again. Once school starts up and we’re doing back-to-school events, we’ll be out in all of the school districts again, as well.”
The program has already seen success with one Wilton resident. Through Fueling the Future and MCC, Ashley VanBlarcon was able to begin working on her certificate in Welding.
When she heard about the Resource Fair being held in her hometown, VanBlarcon decided to stop by because it was so close to where she lived. Along with getting a few fun things for her kids from the various booths, she ended up having the opportunity to speak with someone from Wilton Precision Steel, a company that she’s looking into for a career.
“I’m really happy that I stopped by,” VanBlarcon said, calling the fair a positive experience. “There’s a lot of helpful people here.”
Director Christy Roby Williams from Muscatine County Public Health was happy to see the turnout for this event. As a resident of Wilton, she was happy to see the program get such strong support from her home community.
“I just love how the Wilton community has wrapped their arms around the collaborative that is the Fueling the Future program and helping us kick it off in this community,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity for all of our county, especially in our Wilton, West Liberty and Muscatine school districts.”
While this may have been only the kickoff, Williams added that she has no doubts that the Fueling the Future program will be just as successful in Wilton as it has been in Muscatine.
“This event is a great example of what this community can and will do,” Williams said. “I’d like to thank everybody from the Wilton community - the leaders, the donors and all of our community partners that serve the county – for being here and being present for our Wilton residents.”
For those who may have missed the event and would like more information on Fueling the Future or any of the agencies that are working with the program, call Trinity Muscatine Public Health at (563) 263-0122 and ask to speak to a representative from the Fueling the Future program.