Fueling the Future program holds resource fair for Wilton residents

Director Christy Roby Williams from Muscatine County Public Health was happy to see the turnout for this event. As a resident of Wilton, she was happy to see the program get such strong support from her home community.

“I just love how the Wilton community has wrapped their arms around the collaborative that is the Fueling the Future program and helping us kick it off in this community,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity for all of our county, especially in our Wilton, West Liberty and Muscatine school districts.”

While this may have been only the kickoff, Williams added that she has no doubts that the Fueling the Future program will be just as successful in Wilton as it has been in Muscatine.

“This event is a great example of what this community can and will do,” Williams said. “I’d like to thank everybody from the Wilton community - the leaders, the donors and all of our community partners that serve the county – for being here and being present for our Wilton residents.”

For those who may have missed the event and would like more information on Fueling the Future or any of the agencies that are working with the program, call Trinity Muscatine Public Health at (563) 263-0122 and ask to speak to a representative from the Fueling the Future program.

