Fulton Township man wants to redevelop land next to his house as an outdoor storage facility.

MUSCATINE — Despite hearing objections from several neighbors of a 6-acre property at the corner of Zachary Avenue and 160th Street in Fulton Township, just outside Blue Grass, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors voted to approve the first of three readings that would rezone the property from agricultural to commercial.

Planning and Zoning Administrator Eric Furnas said the Muscatine County Zoning Commission recommended the land be rezoned. The property is owned by Simply Lean Enterprises. Owner Michael J. Birkinbine said he and his wife bought the land about six years ago, adjacent to his residence. He is requesting the change to install an outdoor storage facility on the property.

“This is an opportunity I thought would be good,” Birkinbine told the supervisors. “It won’t interfere with the neighbors. It’s outside storage. I wouldn’t put anything out there I wouldn’t want to be living next to because I’m living next to it.”

Birkinbine said he would not change the zoning unless he had to. After owning the land for several years he said that he is hoping to get some income from it. He plans to leave at least 2 acres close to the neighbors vacant. Supervisor Doug Holiday said the land couldn’t be used for much of anything. Birkinbine also said he wanted to plant trees around the property in the future.

Neighbor Kent Wichelt spoke against the rezoning during a public hearing. He said the area around the property was all residential and expressed concerns about having to look at storage units out his window. He was also concerned if the property is sold as a commercial property it could be “used as a gas station … anything.”

During the zoning commission hearing, neighbors Lisa and Brandon Dickens expressed concern about a storage facility attracting crime as well as an increase in traffic. They were also concerned the area is not set up for stormwater runoff and didn’t know if the building would create runoff onto their land.

Supervisor Scott Sauer, who is also in the storage business, said soft lighting was used for storage facilities.

“The owner/operator is not going to want to light up the sky and pay the utility bill to do that,” he said.

He said he would be “stunned” if it was determined the property would be a good location for a gas station. Supervisor Nathan Mather said a storage facility would be “perfect’ for the land and that if trees were planted around the building, it would not be an eyesore.

Birkinbine said he didn’t want anyone living on the property and that this was something he felt would protect his neighbors.

Sauer said he understood what Birkinbine was doing — buying the property to protect his home environment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.