MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County fair kicked off Wednesday with Impact Pro Wrestling, Iowa's independent pro wrestling company as the opening act.
"It's entertainment, which is what the fair is all about," said fair board president Tom Christensen in May. "Every kid that was there last year told every one of their buddies that wasn't; so, we're expecting a bigger crowd this year."
Two new events will happen today, Thursday. First, figure 8 races will happen in front of the grandstand. Christensen said it's something new but expects it to be "pretty exciting." The second is a monument dedication in honor of military veterans. Thursday Today is Military Appreciation Day and veterans are admitted at no cost. The memorial, a large flag pole with five 4-foot by 8-foot murals representing each service branch, will be dedicated at 3 p.m. The murals are the work of West Liberty artist Todd Woodburn.
The East Central Iowa Pullers Association tractor pull will return Friday with more competition classes than last year and Saturday's big concert is country musician Rodney Atkins.
Sunday will wrap up with the fair's most popular events, the demolition derby in the late morning and the trailer races in the afternoon. Christensen said it's usually standing room only for the trailer races.
The fair offers a 5-day "fun pass" which includes admission for each day of the fair and entry into the events.
A complete list of events and more information including ticket prices may be found online at the fair website.
