Functions to aid the Fruitland Fire Department

This year, the money raised is going to outfit the 16 firefighters who make up the department with “bunker gear” – the fire-resistant uniforms. Each uniform costs in excess of $3,400 and has to be replaced every 12 years whether they are used or not. The total replacement is going to be about a $70,000 investment. The current gear is about 10 years old.

Chief Don Briggs said the fire department regularly has about a $66,000 per year budget and $11,000 of that is always reserved for insurance. Much of the rest is used for monthly and yearly expenses. If there are any problems with the fire engines, that cost also comes from that stock, leaving little for equipment.

“Since Iowa has done away with the machine and equipment tax, it is starting to hit the smaller departments that they can’t get new equipment like they used to,” he said.

He said the existence of the fire department should be giving Fruitland homeowners a break on their insurance, but some insurance companies don’t recognize it. He also said the Muscatine Fire Department is always dispatched at the same time as the Fruitland department.