Functions to aid the Fruitland Fire Department

FRUITLAND – As midday was approaching Saturday, dozens of Fruitland residents lined up at a mobile kiosk parked in front of the fire station to enjoy a treat usually reserved for a fair and at the same time to help the volunteers of the Fruitland Fire Department.
For the third time since COVID-19 restrictions had been lifted, the Fruitland Fire Department offered a special event – in this case a service truck of goodies as seen at most fairs and carnivals – as a fundraiser. The truck was provided by Fruitland residents Bob and Liz VanAcker of Belleview Concessions.
With fire equipment not cheap and each piece having a shelf life, the volunteer department is always working to get some extra funding so they can be prepared when a call comes in. While Fruitland usually has fundraisers throughout the year, including a pancake breakfast, due to COVID-19 this year that was not possible.
“About three months ago, Nichols had their fundraiser, kind of like this,” explained Lt. Michael Briggs of the Fruitland Fire Department. “I was wearing a fire shirt over there and the owner handed me a phone number and told me to call in a couple of days. The vendors are OK with donating a 10 percent commission on what they make.”
The two previous events had raised about $2,000 for the fire department. When the Nichols vendors started the events off two months earlier, the event had about a two hour line. Briggs called the two events a “phenomenal success.” Next year, he said, events will be held monthly from April through October.
This year, the money raised is going to outfit the 16 firefighters who make up the department with “bunker gear” – the fire-resistant uniforms. Each uniform costs in excess of $3,400 and has to be replaced every 12 years whether they are used or not. The total replacement is going to be about a $70,000 investment. The current gear is about 10 years old.
Chief Don Briggs said the fire department regularly has about a $66,000 per year budget and $11,000 of that is always reserved for insurance. Much of the rest is used for monthly and yearly expenses. If there are any problems with the fire engines, that cost also comes from that stock, leaving little for equipment.
“Since Iowa has done away with the machine and equipment tax, it is starting to hit the smaller departments that they can’t get new equipment like they used to,” he said.
He said the existence of the fire department should be giving Fruitland homeowners a break on their insurance, but some insurance companies don’t recognize it. He also said the Muscatine Fire Department is always dispatched at the same time as the Fruitland department.
The Fruitland Fire Department is its own fire district and is not an extension of the City of Fruitland, therefore, does not receive the majority of operating expenses from the city’s general fund. Even if it did, the COVID-19 shutdown has eaten into revenues of every municipality in the area.
About six vendors have already been booked to come in next year to assist the department with raising money for needed gear. Events will be announced at a later date.
“The community has supported us greatly with extra donations throughout the whole virus,” Don Briggs said. “They have donated above and beyond what they would need to as taxpayers.”
