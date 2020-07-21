Fundraiser for Chantz Stevens tops $20,000

WILTON – When Shane Boorn set up the GoFundMe site to help Chantz Stevens’ parents with funeral expenses, he admits it was mostly as a way of thanking the Wilton Community who was there for him and his family just over a year ago.
Boorn, who had been one of Stevens’ wrestling coaches in high school, said a mutual friend had asked him to set up the fund. He commented 14 months earlier his daughter Ansley needed brain surgery and the community of Wilton had rallied around her. When he was asked to help. He jumped at the opportunity. He said this was his time to repay for the kindness his family was shown.
“He was a good kid, like any other high school kid,” Boorn said. “You love him one minute but you are shaking your head at them the next. He was all around a good kid.”
Stevens was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning after being stabbed twice during an altercation at a party at a residence south of Clarence in rural Cedar County. Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr. of Muscatine has been charged with first degree murder.
Boorn commented when he heard the news, like many people, he didn’t believe it at first. He said it took several hours to sink in.
As of early Tuesday afternoon, one day into the fund, 533 contributors had donated $28,507. The target amount has changed to $50,000. While the money will go to the family, Boorn said there has been a discussion of using it to set up a memorial scholarship in Stevens’ honor. While the fund originally had the goal of raising $10,000, the amount was surpassed less than 12 hours after the fund had been created. Boorn said he had been told GoFundMe kept any money over the target amount. While he isn’t sure if that is true, he decided to increase the target amount.
“I will say the turnout doesn’t surprise me being a small community,” he said. “A lot of these young kids donate four, five or six bucks. They don’t have the money but it is just a good gesture from them. “
To contribute to the fund, go online to https://www.gofundme.com/f/chantz-stevens.
