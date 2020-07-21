Fundraiser for Chantz Stevens tops $20,000

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WILTON – When Shane Boorn set up the GoFundMe site to help Chantz Stevens’ parents with funeral expenses, he admits it was mostly as a way of thanking the Wilton Community who was there for him and his family just over a year ago.

Boorn, who had been one of Stevens’ wrestling coaches in high school, said a mutual friend had asked him to set up the fund. He commented 14 months earlier his daughter Ansley needed brain surgery and the community of Wilton had rallied around her. When he was asked to help. He jumped at the opportunity. He said this was his time to repay for the kindness his family was shown.

“He was a good kid, like any other high school kid,” Boorn said. “You love him one minute but you are shaking your head at them the next. He was all around a good kid.”

Stevens was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning after being stabbed twice during an altercation at a party at a residence south of Clarence in rural Cedar County. Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr. of Muscatine has been charged with first degree murder.

Boorn commented when he heard the news, like many people, he didn’t believe it at first. He said it took several hours to sink in.