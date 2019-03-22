MUSCATINE — As manager of the MCSA Domestic Violence Shelter, Judy Yates knows discussing domestic violence is difficult. A topic people would rather avoid. The message in the Muscatine community is not "don't get involved," she said, but rather "how can we get involved" to support women and children caught in domestic violence situations.
For nearly 17 years, the New Beginnings fundraiser has generated tens of thousands of dollars annually for the shelter. And each donation counts, said event chair Susan Freers, because the fundraiser contributes one third of the shelter's budget.
About five years ago, when mental health services were regionalized across the state, each region was directed to have one domestic violence shelter that would receive regional funding. After a difficult decision-making process, Family Resources, that operated the domestic violence shelter in Muscatine, selected it to be closed.
"At the time the community said absolutely not, we need this, we want this in our community," Yates said . That year a "save the shelter" campaign raised $200,000 to keep the service open for two years.
Depending on the year, the New Beginnings has contributed $58,000 to $73,000 per year to the shelter, which requires about $160,000 a year to operate, said MCSA Interim Director Scott Dahlke. Another approximately $50,000 comes from the United Way of Muscatine County, and private contributions provide $10,000 to $20,000 based on the year, he said.
Though the topics of domestic violence and sexual abuse are hard to talk about, the fundraising event is one of joy. New Beginnings started to help women and children restart their lives after their stay at the shelter. Funds raised would pay for the first month's rent at a new residence and items such as bedding and food, to uplift those affected by abuse.
The fundraiser will be 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6 at Geneva Country Club, 3100 Bidwell Road. Freers said an extra table was added this year to accommodate more guests, but tickets have nearly sold out. With the event still two weeks away, about 150 of the 217 tickets have been sold. Community members and businesses have been "fabulous," Freers said, by donating all of the items for the live and silent auctions, 50/50 raffle, door prizes, and the grid.
She said funds from the event equal about half of the fundraising goal, with the remainder coming from sponsorships, and donations from individuals and companies. One-third of the goal has already been met, Freers said.
"People's hearts are in the right place," she said followed by Yates who said, "We have an amazingly generous and loving and caring community. We're very fortunate."
Freers, a scientist at Grain Processing Corp, has served on the 13-member committee for 10 years, and has been involved with it for 14 years. She said younger people have recently started participating on the committee and will help with the event.
"As you get people involved," she said, "there are new ideas, fresh ideas and we're doing better than ever so, that's exciting."
For those unable to attend the fundraiser, donations of household products are always needed. Items such as dish soap, paper towels, toilet paper and plastic baggies may be dropped off at MCSA anytime to benefit the shelter.
For Freers and Yates, domestic violence has affected their lives. Their experiences keep them committed to providing a safe place for vulnerable women and children in Muscatine. Yates has worked for the shelter for 22 years this year and can't imagine doing anything else. She said the shelter "still runs on bare bones. We try to use volunteers when we can."
Without the fundraiser, she said, she doesn't know how the shelter can stay open, and if the shelter ever closes, it's not a resource the community will likely get back.
A short program about domestic violence will be presented at the event, including statistics that a woman will leave an abusive situation seven to 10 times before she leaves for good; women who are pregnant are more likely to be victims of domestic violence, and every nine seconds a woman is beaten in the U.S.
The 24-hour crisis line at the shelter is 563-263-8080 and is answered by a trained advocate.
"It's just vital that we keep our doors open," Yates said, "and the community continues to be the voice of the women and children that don't have a voice."
