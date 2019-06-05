WEST LIBERTY — Fundraising for West Liberty's Kimberly Park Improvement Project is getting closer to the $210,000 goal. Around $75,000 had been committed a month ago. Parks and Recreation Director Nick Heath reported during Tuesday night's City Council meeting another $110,000 has been raised in the last month, including $25,000 from Muscatine's Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust. "Things have sped up real quick," Heath said.
Heath said they have applied for grants from Wellmark for $25,000 and Walmart for $5,000 as well.
BUILDING RENOVATION
Planning for the rehabilitation of a troubled citty-owned building in downtown West Liberty will get underway soon. The city council unanimously approved a $19,918 engineering agreement with Veenstra & Kim for planning partial demolition and structural improvements at 115 East Third St.
The building had housed WeLead West Liberty, Muscatine Community College classes, and apartments before structural deficiencies were discovered, resulting in legal action that ended with the city taking ownership of the property.
UTILITY BILL CONFUSION
An unauthorized tenant and a glitch in city record-keeping resulted in confusion involving the utility bill for a downtown apartment. Jose and Becky Vargas own the apartment at 105½ West Third St. They brought their concerns about a $552 water bill to the council.
The bill covers October 2018 to March 2019. During that time, a tenant was removed by court action after having lived there as a squatter. The matter became further confused because a software system failed to properly record the pertinent data, they said.
Several figures were tossed around as to what the actual billing should be. The council agreed to grant a credit, in an amount to be determined, to Jose and Becky Vargas.
"It's a little bit bogus how it went down," Becky Vargas saidd. "I guess we'll just have to go with that since there's no way of knowing."
"I think it's kind of a bad deal all around," said Mayor Robert Hartman. "I apologize on the city's behalf. I don't know what else we can do."
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $256,786.
- The council set a work session for 6:30 p.m. June 18 to review and discuss recommendations from the Employee Committee regarding the WeLead directorship and an ambulance position.
