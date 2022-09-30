Gabriel Salazar and Ella Schroeder chosen as this year's homecoming king and queen

MUSCATINE – Following this year’s massive homecoming parade, the students and families of the Muscatine Community School District all gathered at the Muscatine High School Football stadium to watch this year’s coronation for homecoming king and queen.

Making up this year’s court were Daniel Adams, Jared Lopez, Gabriel Salazar, Nathan Sharar, and Brenden Steele for king, and Aubrey Haney, Makenna Kopf, Taya Melendez, Ella Schroeder, and Lanie Weikert for queen.

Also in attendance were last year’s homecoming king and queen, Spencer Kilburn and Paige Mathias, who have both been having a successful first year at their respective colleges. The two also took the time to wish the class of 2023 the best of luck with their post-high school dreams and goals.

When the big moment of the night arrived, it was Gabriel, son of Deya Leza and Eduardo Salazar, and Ella, daughter of Jami and Mary Schroeder, who were given the well sought after crown and title while their fellow court members all cheered in support.

Gabriel is involved in Student Council, show choir, Muskie Minutes, MHS Drama, Muskie Voices, the MHS Chamber Choir and is a Student School Board Representative. Looking ahead to his college plans, he hopes to attend the University of Northern Iowa where he plans on studying Communications and Theatre. During his court introduction, he thanked vocal music instructor Jonathan Ryan for always being there for him and for all the great show choir and choir practice experiences.

Ella is involved in volleyball, basketball, track, FFA and 4-H. With her post-secondary plans, she hopes to study agricultural business at Iowa State University. During her court introduction, she thanked FFA teacher Sam Paul for all that he had done for her as an educator and advisor, giving her the opportunity to be more involved with the FFA program.

When asked how it felt to win, Ella shared, “I don’t think I ever would’ve thought I’d be sitting right here (in this throne) to be honest.”

“I think my heart skipped a beat when they said my name,” Gabriel added.

When it came to the experience of being on homecoming court, both of this year’s elected royals that the best part of it had been all the people that they’ve gotten to meet and interact with during Homecoming Week, including their fellow court members.

“We grew up with these people all four years, and it’s so amazing to be able to spend every day with them and get to be with each other and just have fun,” Gabriel said.

“Just getting to see all the kids at the elementary schools and helping them find their Muskie spirit for when they get older and just being involved with the community has been a wonderful experience for us to have,” Ella said.

As for the students who elected them for this year’s king and queen, Gabriel wanted to thank all of them for their vote and support. “I do Student Council and all this to create memories for the students, to make sure that they have a perfect high school experience. I just want to say (to those students) go Muskies and always follow your dreams no matter what.”

“Thank you to everyone, and keep being yourself!” Ella added.