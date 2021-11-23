Gallery concerts are back at River's Edge Gallery in Muscatine

At 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, the River's Edge Gallery, 216 W. Third St., will host the Blake Shaw String Trio on its indoor stage. Performers include Blake Shaw on bass, Annie Savage on fiddle, and Dan Padley on guitar. Tickets are $25 and limited seating is available. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. For more information call 563-263-3176.