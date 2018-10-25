Name: Gary Carlson
Age: 67
Residence: Muscatine
Occupation: Currently State Representative for House District 91; Vice President HNI Corporation
Qualifications: University of Iowa BBA; career span with Bandag, Inc., Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, HNI Corporation. During those more than 40 years I have held roles in manufacturing, logistics, human resources, strategic planning, international general management, and executive management.
Do you believe that Iowa is adequately funding education? Explain.
Adequate? Yes. Would I like to see more money to education? The answer is also “yes.” Education is the number one funded subject in the State of Iowa budget. K-12 receives 43.6 percent of the general fund or approximately $3.2 billion per year. Community Colleges are 2.71 percent and State Universities are 7.58 percent so education in total receives approximately 53.9 percent of the total general fund, clearly the highest funding priority in the State budget.
Do you support or not support Iowa’s move to a privately managed Medicaid system? Explain.
Yes, I support the overall move to managed care, but I am not satisfied with the funding or performance of certain segments of managed care. When the State expanded Medicaid the expansion covered adults up to 133 percent of the Federal Poverty Level. This added approximately 150,000 more Iowans to Medicaid. Today we have approximately 600,000 Iowans participating in some type of Medicaid program. The positive impact of expansion reduced the number of uninsured Iowans tremendously and the amount of “free care” by hospitals and medical providers has dropped dramatically. This has also increased the costs of Medicaid dramatically. In the last several years it has grown from 9 percent of the State budget to 18 percent of the State budget. This is one of the major reasons many other departments, including education, have received less funding. For the medically fragile and severely disabled, I am not satisfied with the current funding formula and tiered rates. These are the most vulnerable Iowans and need the highest level of care. We must find a better solution that provides the level of care needed at an appropriate funding model. I will continue to diligently work to find a better solution.
What is your opinion on the state’s economic development efforts, and what changes, if any, would you make?
The State of Iowa economic development programs are sound. With an unemployment rate of 2.5 percent, the lowest rate in more than a decade, the economy is certainly stronger, which also reflects on sound economic policy. The companies receiving economic development incentives to grow, expand, or locate in Iowa have significant performance responsibilities regarding investment, wages, and benefits. As an example, in Muscatine County, depending on which program is used, wage requirement ranges from $16.87 per hour to $22.49 per hour, plus the company must provide comprehensive medical benefits to employees. If a company does not meet its obligations it either does not receive the incentive or must pay it back. Every award has a calculated return on investment.
Should Iowa reduce corporate tax rates? Explain.
When the legislature passed the tax reform bill last year it already calls for lower corporate tax rates in the later years, however the legislation also had economic triggers included so rates did not drop if the state revenue was not enough to manage the state’s needs. The first reduction priority in the tax bill was to lower individual rates and small business tax burdens and corporate rates were intentionally delayed but I do favor having the State of Iowa corporate rates decrease so Iowa is more competitive with neighboring states. We need to keep corporations in Iowa and have Iowa be the state of choice for expansion and growth.
Would you expand or repeal Iowa’s law barring doctors from performing an abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected?
The legislation passed in 2018 is being challenged in the Iowa Supreme Court. No action either way makes sense until the court rules. Based on a ruling the court made recently on another piece of legislation, if they follow the same premise of thought, I anticipate the bill will be ruled un-constitutional based on the Iowa constitution. If they rule as I anticipate, the law will go back to how it was previously, and it is unlikely a new law will be considered.
Would you vote to expand Iowa’s current medical cannabis law? Legalize marijuana?
The current law established a medical board to make recommendations to the Legislature regarding changes in diseases or conditions that should be considered or in the dosages of THC to be considered. We are in the early stages of the launch and believe we should listen to the recommendations of the medical board before we make legislative changes. Even today, Iowa is in violation of federal law. Having the federal government make classification changes so more significant research can be done regarding the benefits and risks of marijuana would be the best solution for the country and patients.
