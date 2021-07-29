 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gas smell causes evacuation of Muscatine City Hall
0 comments
featured

Gas smell causes evacuation of Muscatine City Hall

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gas smell causes evacuation of Muscatine City Hall

Workers gather after Muscatine City Hall was evacuated briefly Thursday morning when the smell of natural gas was reported. Muscatine Power and water responded. No leak was found, and the city workers quickly returned to work. 

 DAVID HOTLE

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Workers gather after Muscatine City Hall was evacuated briefly Thursday morning when the smell of natural gas was reported. Muscatine Power and water responded. No leak was found, and the city workers quickly returned to work. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News