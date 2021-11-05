Gazebo will honor Muscatine businessman Charles Harper

MUSCATINE -- A lifelong Muscatine resident and public servant, as well as a celebrated biking enthusiast, will be honored as his family plans to install a memorial gazebo along the West Side Trail, near the south entrance of the Soccer West parking lot.

On Thursday, the Muscatine City Council approved a request by the family of Charles Harper to allow the permanent improvement to be installed on city property. The Harper family will donate materials and labor to construct the gazebo, which will also include a bike fix-it station and a water bottle filling station. The location of the gazebo fits the city’s plan for the area to serve as a trailhead to the Kent Stine Trail, West Side Trail and the trail leading to Deep Lakes Park.

“In addition to all the wonderful things Charlie did with the trail and biking and so forth I was fortunate enough to work with him with special education students at the high school,” council member John Jindrich said. “Thanks to Charlie for that too.”

