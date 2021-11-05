Gazebo will honor Muscatine businessman Charles Harper

MUSCATINE -- A lifelong Muscatine resident and public servant, as well as a celebrated biking enthusiast, will be honored as his family plans to install a memorial gazebo along the West Side Trail, near the south entrance of the Soccer West parking lot.
On Thursday, the Muscatine City Council approved a request by the family of Charles Harper to allow the permanent improvement to be installed on city property. The Harper family will donate materials and labor to construct the gazebo, which will also include a bike fix-it station and a water bottle filling station. The location of the gazebo fits the city’s plan for the area to serve as a trailhead to the Kent Stine Trail, West Side Trail and the trail leading to Deep Lakes Park.
“In addition to all the wonderful things Charlie did with the trail and biking and so forth I was fortunate enough to work with him with special education students at the high school,” council member John Jindrich said. “Thanks to Charlie for that too.”
Harper, 85, died on Friday, May 28, 16 days after suffering a stroke. At the time of his death he owned and operated Harper Cycling and Fitness for 55 years, during which time he sold many Muscatine residents their first bike. He had biked with friends across country from California to Florida. He was a member of The Wheelemen where he served as Iowa Captain, the Knights of Columbus, and the Melon City Bike Club. He served on Muscatine Park and Recreation, Hoover Nature Trail, and the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Harper was involved and participated in RAGBRAI.
When welcoming bicyclists coming through Muscatine, Harper was known for taking the time to tell them all about the city. He focused on sharing his interests and regularly helped new bicyclists. He also donated bikes to local charities.
Several members of the Harper family were present at the council meeting. The motion was unanimously approved. The family has expressed interest in having the gazebo completed before June 2022. A letter from the Harper family said the gazebo would be similar to one that is located in Weed park or one at Deep Lakes on the current trail.
“I just want to thank the Harper family for this gift,” council member Peggy Gordon said. “Charlie left a legacy. He was part of Muscatine and he raised a great family. This will stand proud down there and will be well used. “