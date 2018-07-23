MUSCATINE — With facilities in Muscatine closing at the end of the month, Genesis is finalizing the transition.
The closing includes the Genesis Health Group clinic, Muscatine Family Practice and Women's Health clinic.
“Patients have been notified about the changes,” Genesis Senior Communications Spokesman Craig Cooper said. “Patient records have been transferred to the new locations for patients who will continue as patients of Dr. Kasper, Dr. Jabbari and Nathan Scadlock.”
Genesis announced the closings at 2104 Cedarwood Drive in April as part of a cost-reduction measure. The clinic will officially close Tuesday, July 31.
Cooper said Dr. Gholam Jabbari, M.D., will practice at Genesis obstetrics/gynecology in Bettendorf beginning July 31 and nurse practitioner Nathan Scadlock, DNP, APNP, FNP will transition to Genesis Convenient Care in the expanded sports medicine services.
Dr. Stacie Kasper, D.O., will remain with Genesis Health Group and practice from her former office at Durant Family Practice, where she is accepting new patients, Cooper said. Kasper’s patient records have been transferred to that office unless patients gave notice of a new provider to the Muscatine clinic.
Cooper said Dr. Kari Dodds, D.O., is now practicing at Hammond-Henry Hospital, Geneseo, Illinois, and the records of patients who have chosen different providers have already been sent to the new providers or are in the process of being transferred.
The addition of the new Genesis HealthPlex in West Davenport was also announced in April. The facility is scheduled to open Monday, Aug. 27, Cooper said.
“Comprehensive services available at the HealthPlex will include Genesis Health Group primary care providers, Genesis Pediatrics, Genesis Convenient Care, physical therapy, lab and basic radiology. The HealthPlex will provide health care consumers with a consolidation of services ... a one-stop health approach ... that they have come to expect,” he said in an email. “This is a growing West Davenport corridor but the HealthPlex will also provide a convenient location for those living in surrounding communities. The services available will meet their health care needs and walk-in health services.”
Open positions at different locations were available for Genesis staff employed at the closing clinics, Cooper said.
Health services are also available at Mercy Family Medicine, the University of Iowa clinic, and UnityPoint Health and Trinity Muscatine for those seeking health care in Muscatine.
"UnityPoint Health is proud to serve the Muscatine community. Our UnityPoint Clinic locations in Muscatine have seen more people coming to us for great health care and we want the public to know that we still have excellent providers ready to welcome new patients looking for high-quality and personal care for them and their families,” said Matt Behrens, regional vice president, UnityPoint Clinic, and senior vice president, Physicians and Ambulatory Services, UnityPoint Health – Trinity.
Information on UnityPoint providers accepting new patients may be found at: unitypoint.org/quadcities/muscatine-providers-accepting-new-patients.aspx
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.