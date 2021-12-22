Geneva Country Club in Muscatine provides holiday meal to people in need

MUSCATINE – On Wednesday and Thursday, over 100 single people and 85 families will receive a hand up as for the second year the Geneva Country Club will distribute Christmas dinner to families and people in need.
While the pickup date for the ham dinner with all the trimmings and cookies for dessert is Thursday, several Geneva members delivered a meal to the homebound on Wednesday. On Wednesday nine members volunteered to make and deliver the meals while 13 members volunteered to help distribute the meals on Thursday.
“Any time we can help the community in a time of need it is something we want to do,” Steve Hutton, PGA general manager at Geneva said.
Hutton said the goal had been to help 202 families as Geneva had done during its inaugural year, but fewer than 200 had signed up.
The program started in 2020 when one of the members drove past a line of cars waiting at one of the local churches that was distributing holiday meals. The member spoke with Hutton and the club’s food and beverage director about starting that kind of program for the holidays. The membership came up with the idea for the meal distribution and raised money to pay for the food.
The food for the meal comes from the club’s regular suppliers. Volunteers prepare the meal to be distributed. For over a week the club has collected names for meals to be given to. People signed up for the meals as well as the club reaching out to people in the community recommended by MCSA, the Muscatine Community YMCA, and some of the programs in the Muscatine School District.