Geneva Country Club in Muscatine provides holiday meal to people in need

MUSCATINE – On Wednesday and Thursday, over 100 single people and 85 families will receive a hand up as for the second year the Geneva Country Club will distribute Christmas dinner to families and people in need.

While the pickup date for the ham dinner with all the trimmings and cookies for dessert is Thursday, several Geneva members delivered a meal to the homebound on Wednesday. On Wednesday nine members volunteered to make and deliver the meals while 13 members volunteered to help distribute the meals on Thursday.

“Any time we can help the community in a time of need it is something we want to do,” Steve Hutton, PGA general manager at Geneva said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hutton said the goal had been to help 202 families as Geneva had done during its inaugural year, but fewer than 200 had signed up.

The program started in 2020 when one of the members drove past a line of cars waiting at one of the local churches that was distributing holiday meals. The member spoke with Hutton and the club’s food and beverage director about starting that kind of program for the holidays. The membership came up with the idea for the meal distribution and raised money to pay for the food.