Gilda's Club to hold 'Living with Uncertainty' cancer workshop for Spanish-speaking residents

MUSCATINE — There are many uncertainties that come with cancer, both for the person living with cancer and the caretakers for those fighting cancer.

Gilda’s Club Quad Cities hopes to clear up some of these uncertainties with its latest workshop.

On June 8 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Office, 1601 Plaza Place, Muscatine, Gilda’s Club Quad Cities will be hosting “Speaking Frankly About Cancer: Living With Uncertainty.”

Presented entirely in Spanish, this program will focus on helping cancer patients and caregivers understand the common challenge of uncertainty. Although Gilda’s Club has been working on bringing back its workshops and programs, both of which took a hit during the pandemic, this will be the first time it has held a workshop presented only in Spanish instead of in a bilingual format, according to Kelly Craft, program manager for Gilda’s Club Quad Cities.

“We’ve done a few workshops in Muscatine, but they haven’t been super well attended so far, so we’re hoping to pick up some steam with this one,” Craft said. “We know that Muscatine has a pretty large Spanish-speaking population, and we know that they are also impacted by cancer. So we want to be able to support them.”

Along with gaining a better understanding of the uncertainties that may come with a cancer diagnosis or cancer treatment, attendees will also have the opportunity to learn tips to help cope with feelings of anxiety or depression that come from that lack of certainty.

“Based on our 2020 cancer experience registry, 53% of cancer patients and survivors are worried about the future and what lies ahead, and 49% of cancer caregivers reported substantially worse anxiety than the national average,” Craft said. “So we want to be able to help people with both their anxieties and their worries.”

As for what attendees can expect to learn, some of the workshop lessons will include mindfulness and how this can help with anxiety, as well as knowing when to reach out to a professional and what signs to look for.

The workshop will be presented by Spanish-speaking Licensed Independent Social Worker Maria Ricaurte-Romza. In addition to receiving tips and information regarding resources that they can use, attendees will also each receive a free copy of the booklet “Speaking Frankly About Cancer: Living With Uncertainty.”

As always, this Gilda’s Club event is free to all those who register. The workshop is also open to anyone impacted by cancer, whether they have a diagnosis, are a cancer survivor, are a caretaker or have a relationship with someone who is currently dealing with cancer.

