MUSCATINE — "Let's prove that brave wins," tweeted New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand Sunday, officially joining the crowded field of Democratic presidential hopefuls.
Gillibrand echoed that sentiment during a campaign stop Wednesday at RED Berry Cafe in Muscatine.
"I am brave enough to take on the battles others won't," Gillibrand said to the full cafe. The event was co-hosted by Muscatine County Democrats. Gillibrand had scheduled stops in Burlington, Ottumwa and Des Moines for a town hall.
The 10-year senator described taking on big banks, the Department of Defense and Congress during her tenure. Gillibrand won a special election in 2010, replacing Hillary Clinton, and won reelections in 2012 and 2018.
Gillibrand said her top three priorities are restoring moral integrity in leadership, global climate change and health care.
She said climate change is "the greatest threat to humanity that exists" and supports a Green New Deal to create green jobs. Climate change, she said, has led to flooding such as the recent massive western Iowa flooding.
Health care, she said, is "a right, not a privilege" and added, "I say, let everybody buy in, Medicare for all, create competition and get us to single payer. Because the way to get here is to let people buy in. It's going to work."
Gillibrand talked about diplomacy in relation to the trade war between the U.S. and China. She said President Donald Trump is "crushing our local farmers" through the trade dispute. With flooding in the state, "farms are devastated," she said.
"We need a president who will stand up to China, do the right things, but not start trade wars, actually make sure we have trade that works for our farmers and works for our manufacturers," she added.
Restaurant staff said the event brought a "very decent turnout" to the restaurant. Though the morning did "get a little crazy," staff said, attendees were polite and Gillibrand "was great," one woman said.
Cafe employee Juan Galvez asked how Gillibrand would respond to immigrants who entered the country illegally.
"I would pass comprehensive immigration reform," she said to big applause, and she would change how the country manages the border.
She said she would also develop a proper asylum process and offer more opportunities for asylum.
"There's no such thing as an illegal human," she said.
Marc Korver from Washington, Iowa, said he liked that Gillibrand took the time to meet with individual voters and agreed with her stance on immigration.
The registered Republican said he came to hear Gillibrand to become an informed voter. Donned in an American flag suit, Korver quoted his former teacher who said, "If you don't vote, you do not have a valid reason to complain."
Gillibrand also addressed private school vouchers.
She said the vouchers are "ineffective, and they draw money away from our public schools."
Last week, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy Devos had a closed meeting with Republicans at the State Capitol. Devos is known for supporting school choice initiatives.
Gillibrand added, "I think what Betsy Devos is doing is horrible, horrible."
"She doesn't believe in public schools; she doesn't want to fund public schools; she doesn't even believe in Title IX to keep our kids safe on a college campus," Gillibrand said. "She's a horrible, horrible secretary of education."
Taking on challenges is the quality Gillibrand said would make her president. But "at the end of the day," she noted, "it's not about who you're fighting against."
