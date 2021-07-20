Girl, 12, airlifted after fall on houseboat

FAIRPORT — A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the hospital Sunday from the Fairport Recreational Area after falling down the stairs of a house boat, according to Muscatine County Sheriff’s Department reports.

The report said at about 3:18 p.m. the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center received a report that the girl was conscious and breathing but had no feeling in the lower part of her body. It was reported the fall was accidental and the girl had hit her back and her head in the fall.

At about 3:30 p.m. Medforce was called and reported en route to the scene. The Muscatine Fire Department arrived soon after. According to the report, Medforce landed in the parking lot of the recreational area and then transported the girl to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

No further updates were given on the condition of the patient.

