Girl hospitalized after hit and run incident in Muscatine

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Police Department is investigating an alleged hit and run that happened at 3:44 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13 in the 300 block of Broadway Street and left a 17-year-old girl hospitalized.

According to Muscatine Police Asst. Chief Steve Snider, the collision was part of a large disturbance that was taking place at the time. While he couldn’t give many details, he said investigators are working on the case and the department hopes to bring it to a resolution as quickly as possible. On Friday morning there had been no arrests. The police department encourages anyone with information to contact Det. Casey Jensen at (563) 263-9922, Ext. 614.

From her daughter’s hospital room at the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, Brenda Cross confirmed it was her daughter, Brianna, who had been struck. She said the collision was intentional and the vehicle that struck her daughter also backed over her.

“She’s doing as well as can be expected,” Cross reported about Brianna. “She just had surgery on her pelvis because she has a broken pelvis, and she had to have skin grafts (on her stomach and legs) done as well.”

Cross said Brianna won’t be able to try to walk for at least six weeks. It has not been determined yet if she will need rehabilitative therapy. Cross said there are several screws and an iron bar with pins being used to hold her daughter’s pelvis together.

The incident, Cross says, involved an altercation between Brianna and at least two other girls. Cross said the suspects had been pulling up in their vehicle and yelling things at the house. The third time they returned, Cross said she heard Brianna screaming to her. When she came outside she found her daughter in the roadway. The police and paramedics were called.

“She had to be transferred to Iowa City,” Cross said.

The altercation, according to Cross, began when police located a reported runaway. Allegedly, the suspects believed one of Brianna’s friends reported the whereabouts of the missing girl to the police. Cross believes the suspects were at her house that night to assault Brianna’s friend.

The family is planning to set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. Cross said she anticipates she will not be able to return to work until Brianna walks again. The Muscatine Journal will publish the address of the page when it goes online.

Cross said her hope at this point is the police find sufficient evidence to prosecute the people responsible.

“Absolutely, they had better be arrested,” she said.