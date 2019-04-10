Mindy Stark of Muscatine was one of eight recipients to be honored by the Girls Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois recently. Stark was the only person honored from the Muscatine area in an event recently in Bettendorf.
According to the release, Stark is referred to as the glue that has held the Muscatine Service Unit together. She stepped up in 2008 and has become a great resource for the volunteer leaders. Mindy has served as a national delegate and as a member of the council bylaws committee. As part of that committee, she was instrumental and vocal in making needed changes that resulted in a smoother way of work. Stark walked the walk when she used her voice to clearly explain the impact of making these changes.
