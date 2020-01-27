MUSCATINE — Muscatine's new school superintendent said student success is his focus.
“The most important goal for all faculty members is always student success and ensuring that everything we do is focused on students achieving their personal best. That’s not just about test scores, but also making sure that students are growing as learners, leaders, and engaged citizens," said Clint Christopher, newly named superintendent for the Muscatine Community School District.
Christopher beat out 20 other applicants for the job. The school board is expected to vote on his contract at its Feb. 10 meeting, and if approved, he will begin July 1.
“This a great community and a great school district, and we feel very fortunate to have the opportunity. Many people have reached out to congratulate and welcome us,” he said.
Christopher is from the Quad-Cities and worked in the Moline School District for several years. He looks forward to returning to the area. “Family and friends from back home in Iowa are equally excited that we will be coming back.”
“Muscatine has a proud history, strong community support and resources, and great opportunities for students with partnerships with the community including Muscatine Community College,” said Christopher, “Its proximity to the Quad-Cities and Iowa City were very important to us, but the community amenities provide families what they need right in Muscatine.”
Most recently, he served as superintendent of the Eastern Carver County School District 112 in Chaska, Minnesota.
“There are so many people here that we care about both in the district and the community. That’s the hard part (of leaving),” he said.
“Eastern Carver County Schools has been focused on personalizing learning for students, and I’ve continued to develop in my own learning about how we can make that a reality for all students, and support students, staff, parents, and the community in the process," he said. "I have learned that the more you give students the opportunity to lead, and a stronger voice in their own education, the more they will rise to the occasion. Students have never failed to exceed expectations when given the opportunity and the support needed to succeed.”
As for Muscatine residents and families, Christopher wanted them to know that he, his wife and his three daughters are looking forward to living in the Muscatine community, meeting new people and making new friends. “I know the next several months will go by very quickly. There is a lot of really important work to complete here in District 112, and also a lot to prepare for our transition to Muscatine.”
