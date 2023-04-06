MUSCATINE - Members of the Pilot Club of Muscatine and two co-Pilots helped construct two specially-adapted “trykes” on Saturday, April 1 with guidance from Mississippi Bend Trykes volunteers. The Pilot Club has sponsored four of these trykes to date and looks forward to sponsoring more.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Andrea Grubaugh
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today