Giving artfully

Members of the Muscatine Lions Club donated art and craft supplies to the residents of Lutheran Living Wednesday morning. About a month ago, Lions secretary Connie Fuller asked the retirement community if they could gather art supplies. The Lions and Chi Delta Omicron donated the supplies. The members of the Lutheran Living team had been planning to do some artwork with residents and worked to get the supplies in place.
