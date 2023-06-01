When school is out for the summer, Muscatine kindergarten through 12th-grade students can ride the MuscaBus route buses for free. Free rides begin on Thursday, June 1, and end on Aug. 25. Parents or students with questions may call 563-263-8152 or ask a driver for assistance. Middle and high school students need to carry their school identification for verification. Information about route buses and schedules can be found on the city's website.