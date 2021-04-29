 Skip to main content
GMCCI and MCC helps host virtual career fair for Muscatine eighth graders
Virtual career fair

Earlier this week, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI) collaborated with the Muscatine Community School District to present a virtual career fair to the eighth graders of Susan Clark Jr. High.

MUSCATINE — The workforce is always changing, as most adults know. But for middle school students who entering high school there is no better time to learn about the different fields to study and work in.

Earlier this week, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry collaborated with the Muscatine Community School District and Muscatine Community College to present a virtual career fair to the eighth graders of Susan Clark Jr. High. This event was part of the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Best Grant the school district received.

“Our goal was for students to gain some insight into a career area they may be interested in, as well as learn about possible career opportunities right here in Muscatine,” GMCCI Workforce Development Manager Rebecca Paulsen said.

Students had the opportunity to explore different careers — specifically those focused in STEM. At the virtual event, students could hear about careers from 46 speakers from 31 organizations covering 15 career paths. 

“We thought it was important for students to understand that careers can look different even if they are in the same area of interest,” Paulsen said.

Michael Witt, an administrator for Iowa Workforce Development, opened the event and spoke about changes in the workforce. 

Witt used his first job at Hy-Vee as an eighth grader as an example of change. Grocery store employees are now reliant on technology.

“Technology and advancement and enhancements change so dramatically and so much faster than they did in the past.”

Witt considered the career fair to be an opportunity for students to learn about the skills, education and experience that jobs will require.

“Hopefully in 10 or 15 years, these students can look back at some of their first jobs that they connected with and see what has changed in technology from when they first started,” Witt said.

He encouraged students to take advantage of opportunities and resources. “They really have the ability to open their minds to everything that’s out there in their community and across Iowa today compared to the past,” he said.

Although STEM was highlighted, it wasn’t the only career path featured, according to Paulsen. “In addition to the STEM careers, some of the other pathways that were offered included education, marketing, transportation and logistics, human services, public safety, arts/audio visual, and hospitality,” she said.

Paulsen said helping students learn about careers now can help them schedule their high school classes and shape their plans after graduation.

“Whether they plan on attending community college, a university, a trade school, or obtaining a certification, Muscatine Community School District can help set them up for future success,” Paulsen said. She added she enjoyed helping connect local businesses with students and the school district.

