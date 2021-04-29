GMCCI and MCC helps host virtual career fair for Muscatine eighth graders

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Witt used his first job at Hy-Vee as an eighth grader as an example of change. Grocery store employees are now reliant on technology.

“Technology and advancement and enhancements change so dramatically and so much faster than they did in the past.”

Witt considered the career fair to be an opportunity for students to learn about the skills, education and experience that jobs will require.

“Hopefully in 10 or 15 years, these students can look back at some of their first jobs that they connected with and see what has changed in technology from when they first started,” Witt said.

He encouraged students to take advantage of opportunities and resources. “They really have the ability to open their minds to everything that’s out there in their community and across Iowa today compared to the past,” he said.

Although STEM was highlighted, it wasn’t the only career path featured, according to Paulsen. “In addition to the STEM careers, some of the other pathways that were offered included education, marketing, transportation and logistics, human services, public safety, arts/audio visual, and hospitality,” she said.