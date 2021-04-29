GMCCI helps host virtual career fair for Muscatine eighth graders

Paulsen had helped with lining up these speakers, including Michael Witt, an administrator for Iowa Workforce Development, who opened for the event and spoke specifically about the changes that he had seen within the workforce over the years.

“I appreciated their invitation to kick things off,” Witt said. Looking back at the first job he’d had at Hy-Vee as an eighth grader himself, he told the students about how even simple jobs like a grocery store worker have changed, becoming more reliant on tools such as technology, as well as how fast these changes are coming.

“I gave the students specifics about how we used to have to price products compared to today where people don’t realize what happens behind the scenes technology-wise when a cashier scans a barcode on a product,” he continued, “Technology and advancement and enhancements change so dramatically and so much faster than they did in the past.”

As such, Witt considered the career fair to be a great opportunity for students to not only learn about the jobs of today, but to also learn from those who had experienced changes such as these in the fields that students were interested in, and to be told about what education requirements and skills were now needed for these jobs.