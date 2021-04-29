GMCCI helps host virtual career fair for Muscatine eighth graders

MUSCATINE – The workforce is always changing, as most adults know. But for middle school students that are about to enter into high school, while they may still have awhile before they start on their career paths, there is no better time than the present to learn about the different fields to study and work in.
Earlier this week, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI) collaborated with the Muscatine Community School District to present a virtual career fair to the eighth graders of Susan Clark Jr. High. This event was part of the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Best Grant that the school district had previously received.
“Our goal was for students to gain some insight into a career area they may be interested in, as well as learn about possible career opportunities right here in Muscatine,” GMCCI Workforce Development Manager Rebecca Paulson said.
Through this fair, students were given the opportunity to explore different career fields – specifically those focused in STEM. The virtual career fair consisted of 15 different career pathways, and featured 46 different speakers from 31 organizations that the students could then choose which ones to listen to, depending on which pathway they chose.
“We thought it was important for students to understand that careers can look different even if they are in the same area of interest,” Paulsen said, adding that it had been considered beneficial to provide many different perspectives at the career fair for students to learn from.
Paulsen had helped with lining up these speakers, including Michael Witt, an administrator for Iowa Workforce Development, who opened for the event and spoke specifically about the changes that he had seen within the workforce over the years.
“I appreciated their invitation to kick things off,” Witt said. Looking back at the first job he’d had at Hy-Vee as an eighth grader himself, he told the students about how even simple jobs like a grocery store worker have changed, becoming more reliant on tools such as technology, as well as how fast these changes are coming.
“I gave the students specifics about how we used to have to price products compared to today where people don’t realize what happens behind the scenes technology-wise when a cashier scans a barcode on a product,” he continued, “Technology and advancement and enhancements change so dramatically and so much faster than they did in the past.”
As such, Witt considered the career fair to be a great opportunity for students to not only learn about the jobs of today, but to also learn from those who had experienced changes such as these in the fields that students were interested in, and to be told about what education requirements and skills were now needed for these jobs.
“Hopefully in 10 or 15 years, these students can look back at some of their first jobs that they connected with and see what has changed in technology from when they first started,” Witt said.
He also encouraged students to take advantage of the opportunities they had, and take the time to ask questions and explore different paths through resources such as job shadows. “They really have the ability to open their minds to everything that’s out there in their community and across Iowa today compared to the past,” he said.
Although STEM played a huge part in the career fair, it wasn’t the only pathway featured, according to Paulsen. “In addition to the STEM careers, some of the other pathways that were offered included education, marketing, transportation and logistics, human services, public safety, arts/audio visual, and hospitality,” she said.
When asked what had been so exciting and important for her about helping out with this career fair, Paulsen stated that through helping students learn about different career opportunities in Jr. High, these students could then use this experience to better plan for their high school classes as well as whatever plans they may have for after graduation.
“Whether they plan on attending community college, a university, a trade school, or obtaining a certification, Muscatine Community School District can help set them up for future success,” Paulsen said. She added that she had also really enjoyed helping connect local businesses with students and the school district.