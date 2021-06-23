GMCCI hopes to win Muscatine a new mural through video contest

MUSCATINE – Last year, the people of Muscatine came together to vote, earning the city a new water tower. Now, residents are asked to come together again.

This week, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI) announced that it has entered the #IowansUnite CommUNITY Contest, where it will be competing among other municipalities and economic development organizations from all across the state.

The contest is being sponsored by the Iowa Economic Development Authority as well as the Iowa Finance Authority, the same groups that sponsored last year’s “It’s In The Water” contest.

The main theme of the contest is focused on community pride and the support of small businesses within the community. Each city participating had to create a one minute video that represented these themes, along with being creative, fun and inspirational.

According to Jodi Hansen, Director of Strategic Initiatives, GMCCI hired a video professional to do the shoot. In the Muscatine video, the narrative is that Muscatine was able to come together to adapt and endure during the 2020 pandemic, and has since come back stronger than ever.