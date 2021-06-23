GMCCI hopes to win Muscatine a new mural through video contest

MUSCATINE – Last year, the people of Muscatine came together to vote, earning the city a new water tower. Now, residents are asked to come together again.
This week, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI) announced that it has entered the #IowansUnite CommUNITY Contest, where it will be competing among other municipalities and economic development organizations from all across the state.
The contest is being sponsored by the Iowa Economic Development Authority as well as the Iowa Finance Authority, the same groups that sponsored last year’s “It’s In The Water” contest.
The main theme of the contest is focused on community pride and the support of small businesses within the community. Each city participating had to create a one minute video that represented these themes, along with being creative, fun and inspirational.
According to Jodi Hansen, Director of Strategic Initiatives, GMCCI hired a video professional to do the shoot. In the Muscatine video, the narrative is that Muscatine was able to come together to adapt and endure during the 2020 pandemic, and has since come back stronger than ever.
“We were able to use footage from videos we had created in the past as well as adding new footage to enhance the video,” Hansen explained.
With all the videos having been submitted, Iowa residents will have the chance to vote online until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30. During that time, they will be able to vote for the community they want to win once per 24-hour period.
Once the voting period has ended, the community whose video receives the most votes will win a custom mural designed and installed by Iowa-based artist Ben Schuh, with the mural being a landmark that welcomes visitors to the community’s shopping district or downtown area!
“To have an Iowa artist do a mural in our downtown is a great opportunity to go for,” Hansen continued, “We hope people are able to vote for our community and really show our community pride by doing so. Muscatine always rallies around great causes, so we’re hoping that this time around, we will rally again and win this contest.”
Residents are asked to share, vote early and vote daily! To vote for Muscatine’s video, visit the GMCCI Facebook page and follow the pinned link.