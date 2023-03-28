Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry hosted their Annual Meeting & Recognition night Thursday, March 23, at the Merrill Hotel.

“We are extremely thankful for each and every one of our members. There were many accomplishments in 2022 and in 2023; we will strive to make this year amazing,” Brad Bark, GMCCI president & CEO, said. “Our mission at GMCCI is to be a catalyst for advancing our region’s economy, improving our quality of life and enhancing our member’s success.”

Throughout the night of this annual banquet, GMCCI took the time to celebrate and honor the various milestones and achievements of its staff and members. The board chair position, which was previously held by Gage Huston, was given to Joey Krieger.

Several GMCCI members took home awards, including Michael Fredrickson, who was recognized as Young Professional of the Year, and Tasha Phillips, who won Chamber Ambassador of the Year.

Also winning an award was the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department’s Nick Gow, who received the Volunteer of the Year Award. Throughout his time in Muscatine, Gow has volunteered with Keep Muscatine Beautiful, YPN, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Muscatine Branching Out, United Way of Muscatine and Boy Scout Troop 426, as well as various city events.

“It was an honor to receive the Volunteer of the Year award,” Gow said. “Giving back to the community that I was born and raised in is very important to me. I had the opportunity growing up in Muscatine to see and experience several individuals and families that volunteered and gave back to our great community, and it inspired me to get involved in our community, and to volunteer my time to help Muscatine prosper.”

Gow said he hoped that the younger generations of Muscatine would be inspired by not just his volunteer work but the work that others had done as well.

“I hope that it will help inspire them to give back and volunteer their time to help Muscatine continue to be a great place to live, to work, and to play,” he continued.

According to a list of “year in review” highlights provided by GMCCI, the organization saw 34 new members in 2022, bringing its total membership number to 334. GMCCI also performed 20 ribbon cuttings, gave out 10 start-up grants as well as two micro loans, held 10 community events and sold $86,645 #MakeitMuscatine gift cards throughout the past year.