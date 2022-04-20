GMCCI launches new Live Muscatine to help newcomers settle into the community

MUSCATINE — The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry plans to put a fresh focus on community promotion and help new and prospective residents through its newest initiative, “Live Muscatine."

Rebecca Paulsen, GMCCI interim manager of operations, said it's challenging to move to a new location, especially when a person might need to learn the “ins and outs” of their new home in a short amount of time.

“People often have questions, and don’t know where the best place is to look for that information,” Paulsen said. “From recycling moving boxes, to children’s activities, to recreational areas and finding quality health care. We want to help provide a smooth transition into our community.”

GMCCI plans a four-step “Welcome Program," starting with a free welcome orientation for new residents at noon May 4 at the Muscatine Environmental Learning Center.

New residents can ask questions, meet other newcomers and learn about Muscatine’s history, culture and resources. Lunch will be provided.

Two more orientations are scheduled for Oct. 5, 2022, and Feb. 8, 2023.

“Our goal is to help new residents feel welcomed and connected to our community,” Paulsen said. “Seeing recognizable faces around town helps foster a sense of community. We want residents of Muscatine to enjoy living here and get involved in the community, and we know a smooth transition and a sense of connection helps with that.”

Live Muscatine also will provide a Live Muscatine Community Welcome Guide and www.livemuscatine.com with information about housing, health care, local education and a GMCCI member directory.

“The Welcome Guide is a new publication we created from the ground up,” Paulsen said. “For those who are considering relocating to the area, it highlights information about our demographics, real estate, community rankings, airports, commute times and more.”

GMCCI will also hold community tours customized to the interests of each participant that signs up for them.

To register for a Welcome Orientation or to sign up for a community tour, visit livemuscatine.com.

