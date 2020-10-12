GMCCI offers new resources for small businesses, including start-up grants and microloans

MUSCATINE — One of the most difficult parts of starting a business is not only getting it off the ground, but finding resources to help a business through the first few years.
Recently, Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI) stepped forward with new resources for the self-employed and small businesses, including a new #MakeitMuscatine microloan and start-up grant, to help new businesses in the difficult beginning stages.
“We’re looking forward to getting the word out and sharing with people that this is, in spite of everything that’s happened, it’s a good time to open up a business and there is assistance available,” said Erik Reader, President and CEO of GMCCI.
Reader pointed to timing when asked why GMCCI introduced these tools and resources now. “Going in towards the end of the year, a lot of people look inward and start evaluating different things,” he said, “I’ve always wanted to open up a such-and-such, they say, and they kind of look at the new year as a turning point for starting something new.”
In the corner of the GMCCI office, there is a dedicated space for the resources small businesses may look for. “If you’re coming in and you’re a new business in town, and you need some financial or marketing help, we’ve got a bunch of contacts and connections that we can help out with on that front,” Reader said.
Support Local Journalism
Along with these resources, GMCCI offers a new microloan and start-up grant program. Neither program will be geographically restrictive, with businesses allowed to open throughout the Muscatine and 52761 zip code area instead of only downtown. With these new tools, Reader hopes to help people get over the “initial cost hump” for opening a business.
“People have come to us saying that they’ve had a change of employment and have always wanted to open up a business, and we can help out with that transition and help them get going,” Reader said, “We’re just trying to adapt and evolve to what the market’s asking for.”
Microloans can be paid back within 12 to 36 months, having interest rates lower than traditional lenders. Repayment is based on the amount given, the needs of the borrower and the use of funds. Each loan can range from $1,000 to $10,000 dollars. With the start-up grants, GMCCI gives out $1,000 maximum and they don't need to be paid back. The process of funding these grants will be on a reimbursement basis.
“For a lot of newish businesses, often times they don’t have the credit built up that a larger bank may require, so this is our way to help with that missing middle,” Reader said, “It may not cover everything, but if you’re looking to register your business with the state incorporated or get a website set up, all those little things add up.” Business owners could also use these funds to help with storefront improvements, enhance their brand, or upgrade the technology they use for their business.
Both of these new programs are in their “test runs”, with the start-up grant having $10,000 to give out while the microloans program has $100,000. So far, both of these programs have had a fairly quiet release, according to Reader.
“There’s been a lot of state and federal resources that have been made available, but this isn’t necessarily pandemic-related,” he said, “We want it to be separate, and hopefully be something that we can grow and evolve well beyond where we’re at this year to help our local business community. This is just a creative way of trying to get (small business owners) a different funding source than the state or federal grants that are out there.”
To learn more about these programs, people can visit the GMCCI office in-person or can visit https://muscatine.com/business-services/ and https://muscatine.com/financing-and-incentives/.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!