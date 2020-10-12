GMCCI offers new resources for small businesses, including start-up grants and microloans

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Along with these resources, GMCCI offers a new microloan and start-up grant program. Neither program will be geographically restrictive, with businesses allowed to open throughout the Muscatine and 52761 zip code area instead of only downtown. With these new tools, Reader hopes to help people get over the “initial cost hump” for opening a business.

“People have come to us saying that they’ve had a change of employment and have always wanted to open up a business, and we can help out with that transition and help them get going,” Reader said, “We’re just trying to adapt and evolve to what the market’s asking for.”

Microloans can be paid back within 12 to 36 months, having interest rates lower than traditional lenders. Repayment is based on the amount given, the needs of the borrower and the use of funds. Each loan can range from $1,000 to $10,000 dollars. With the start-up grants, GMCCI gives out $1,000 maximum and they don't need to be paid back. The process of funding these grants will be on a reimbursement basis.