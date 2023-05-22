Last Friday, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GMCCI) announced it was accepting entries from the community for its annual Fourth of July Parade. The Chamber also announced this year’s theme: “National Treasure”.

According to Dena Ferreira, director of marketing and events at GMCCI, the idea for the theme came from another Chamber member, Jordan Lloyd, during one of their meetings where they were discussing other possible themes.

“By definition, a national treasure is something that is greatly valued by the people of a country, so we like that it leaves it open to interpretation,” Ferreira said. “We hope to see a variety of parade entries and the entire community come out enjoy the festivities.”

As always, the Chamber will give out several prizes at the parade, with a $300 grand prize being awarded to the parade entry that does the best job of displaying the “National Treasure” theme. The Chamber will also hand out a Best in Show – Vehicle award as well as a Mayor’s Choice award for Best Community Spirit, with both awards including a $50 #MakeItMuscatine gift card as a prize.

The deadline to submit an idea is June 23, with individuals and nonprofits being able to apply for free while businesses and advertisers must include a $100 entry fee. Participants must also have an approved vehicle, a valid driver’s license and proof of current vehicle insurance at the time of registration. No late entries will be accepted.

For those wishing to submit an idea, the 2023 parade registration form can be found at https://muscatine.com/.../2023/05/2023ParadePacket.pdf.