GMCCI opens up request for proposals, offers grants for new local events

As stated by GMCCI, this grant is more focused on smaller events or activities that could not only increase Muscatine’s exposure, but also increase local and overnight hotel stays in the community. The $1,000 can also be put towards improving or growing events that already exist.

“What we hear a lot of times at the Chamber is people wanting to do different events, and so we want to make this grant something that’s available to folks that want to put on their own event,” Hansen said, “A street fest or a small concert or a car show – anything that people have been thinking about doing, we want to have some opportunities for them.”

Additionally, GMCCI is searching for video production companies who can produce short commercials and other videos focused on what Muscatine has to offer in terms of variety and unique local features for residents and especially for visitors and tourists.

“We know there’s a lot of talent locally as well as regionally, so we’re hoping to attract that. With all of Muscatine’s wonderful attractions and amazing things to do, we know if more folks visit us, they’re going to see all the value that we see in our own community here in Muscatine,” Hanson said.

The first round for the Requests will close on May 14, with further rounds to possibly follow depending on interest and funding. To apply for either the grant application or to submit a Request for Proposal, visit the GMCCI’s website at muscatine.com.

