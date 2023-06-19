There are some fun new summertime products at the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry's (GMCCI) pop-up shop, just in time for the summer season and RAGBRAI. Currently, the shop has a small collection of watermelon-themed items for sale.

“I think for sure RAGBRAI kicked it off with our theme being ‘one in a melon,’ but I think everybody loves watermelon and, obviously, Muscatine is known for having pretty good watermelon, so it was kind of just a play on both of the ‘one in a melon’ theme for RAGBRAI and also just spicing the pop-up shop up for summer,” Jordan Lloyd, GMCCI entrepreneurship and small business coordinator, said.

Some products were already being sold in the shop, such as the watermelon mugs, notecards and the older stickers and magnets, which were all made by “Letters by Elliot.”

The shop’s new items include the official RAGBRAI "one in a melon" T-shirts, RAGBRAI stickers, new watermelon magnets and succulents in a watermelon-themed box from “Sissy’s Sensational Succulents”. Residents should note that there are only a few watermelon succulents available.

Additionally, residents who missed out on this year’s Sip & Shop still have the opportunity to purchase its "one in a melon" commemorative wine glass in the shop.

“We wanted something that would be special and specific for Sip & Shop while also being something we could continue to keep selling in our pop-up shop,” Lloyd said.

With the new items already receiving a lot of excitement and interest, Lloyd added that the chamber is expecting to continue offering the watermelon products throughout the summer up until RAGBRAI, which will have its own additional themed items for sale the day of the event.

The shop’s typical business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is located at 100 W. 2nd St. in downtown Muscatine.