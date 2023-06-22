Kankles, the gorilla mascot for Belling Fireworks of Nebraska, invites motorists on Highway 61 to the fireworks tent in the HyVee parking lot at 2400 Second Street in Muscatine.
Hundreds turned out Sunday for Independence Day holiday events
Quad-Citians on Sunday filled the parks along the Mississippi River in Rock Island, East Moline and Davenport so that they could enjoy Fourth of July holiday fireworks shows. In the attached videos, attendees talk a little bit about the experience while waiting for the displays of Red, White and Boom and Fireworks on the Riverfront.