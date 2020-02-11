Going for Gold: Muscatine Special Olympics hits its 50th year as a program loved by athletes and fans alike

Along with this, he acknowledged that services similar to the Special Olympics that help people with disabilities have had funding cuts or are at risk of being cut. “We’re faced with some of those challenges too…” However, to him, that just makes the Muscatine Special Olympics all the more important to support.

Looking back at 50 years, Miller found it hard to think of one specific memory that rose above the rest.

“These athletes have a lot of good stories,” Miller said, “And if you spoke to any of them, they would probably think of many instances where they thought the program was great to them… I think the coolest thing for me is just being able to work with this population and be able to be around them.”

With this anniversary to celebrate and so many athletes to celebrate with, Miller and his team are hoping to use the facilities provided to them through their collaboration with the Y to throw one big celebration. This would include bringing both athletes and fans in as well as putting up old articles and pictures in their Special Olympics display case.

“We’ve got a few events we’ve been discussing about having,” Miller said, “Mostly we’re just looking to put some things on social media to try and create some awareness and to help people realize that even though it hasn’t been a full-time thing for 50 years, we’ve still been in existence in Muscatine for 50 years.”

