The walls of the first 3D printed house being built in Muscatine have been raised. Instead of workers cutting the walls to fit and cutting holes for windows, the walls were printed to specification. The city has partnered with several local non-profits and Muscatine Community College to become the first city in the state to have 3D printed homes. In all, 10 homes will be manufactured in this manner. While the framing of the home is printed, workers are still required for things like electric and plumbing systems. The homes are expected to cost about $50,000 less than average.
