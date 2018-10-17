MUSCATINE — The Mississippi River won’t stop fall from arriving and it won’t stop Muscatine from celebrating the season.
"It's going to be a ton of fun," said Program Supervisor Kelsie Stafford of the Parks and Recreation Department's Fall Festival.
The department will hold its annual event Sunday, complete with children's activities and candy in Muscatine Mall, 1903 Park Ave. Originally planned for Riverside Park and Pearl City Station, the festival was moved because of flooding on the riverfront. This is the eighth year the department has held the event and the first time Stafford is running it.
"It will be good to have everything in one spot," she said. "That will be nice."
She said although the department was forced to move the free festival indoors, she thinks families will find plenty to enjoy from 1-3 p.m. coloring trick-or-treat bags, doing Halloween crafts, getting creative at the coloring table and going on the Halloween Hike at the mall's Center Court.
"It's not quite the same as what we had planned, but it will still be fun for them," she said.
The hike will leave every 20 minutes on a tour of one half of the mall with a challenge for children to spot 15 hidden jack-o'-lanterns.
Volunteers from Muscatine High School Key Club will help manage the festival, Stafford said, whom she's very thankful for. And she's got a lot for them to do, including operating a face painting station.
"I'm excited for face painting," she said. "Just a fun little Sunday afternoon."
Though the forecast predicts highs of 50 degrees Sunday, Iowa weather can be unpredictable. The event will have hot cocoa and cider.
And with it almost being Halloween, Stafford wanted to remind all children to wear their costumes and "be ready to have fun."
