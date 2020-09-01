Good Makers Market being held this weekend in Tipton

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TIPTON – “Eastern Iowa’s Hippest Market” will be opening its doors for its fifth year Friday and Saturday at the Cedar County Fairgrounds.

After resorting to a virtual market in the spring, the fall running of the Good Makers market will go on as scheduled and will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event promises to bring plenty of vintage items, homemade crafts, music and other goodies. Organizer Jessica Meyer said there is plenty of parking at the event.

“I was selling at other markets throughout the Midwest and I had a family member hit me up in 2016 to put on a market at their barn,” Meyer said of the creation of the market. “I knew they were trying to get going for weddings. I called some of my baker friends and we had our first market. Since then we have grown.”

The event started at Bunker Hill Barn in Savanah, but due to the lack of parking the event was moved to Tipton the following year.

This year, booths will be spread out more than normal to allow for social distancing, masks will be a requirement and there will be plenty of hand sanitizer throughout the market. Meyer said there are a few vendors inside, but the majority of the vendors will be set up outside. So far about 75 vendors have signed up for the market.