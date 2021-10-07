Goodwill heads into Halloween with large selection

MUSCATINE — With Halloween season on us, the staff at Goodwill is spending its days stocking the extensive costume pieces and accessories to assure the perfect look for all the aspiring ghosts and goblins.
Kaylah Tobias, store manager of Muscatine Goodwill, said that Halloween is the busiest time of the year. She commented that the season even beats yard sale season for shoppers. To keep up with the demand, Tobias said that Halloween items are continually coming in from the Goodwill warehouse and from the community. The “Halloween shop” – a large area set up in the center of the store for Halloween goods, is always as stocked as possible.
“All of our donated items come from the people in our community,” Tobias said. “Our new items are actually ordered from specific companies. We have people in the company who go to expo type things and look for new Halloween items that may fit into our Halloween section.”
Many of the costumes offered at Goodwill are items that have been donated throughout the year. Tobias said it takes creative minds to take the go through the items to decide IF a piece of donated clothing would be a good match for a Halloween costume. She said many Goodwill employees show a lot of creativity in setting aside items to be used in costumes. As items are being selected, the workers always keep an eye on the trends in costumes to help them choose.
New items are put out every day and the items are regularly rotated to give people a new selection. Tobias said this year the Halloween section was put out Sept. 1, but people had asked for it prior to the opening date.
This year some of the trends for costumes include pirates, vampires, steampunk, superheroes, and 1980s fashion.
“Around Halloween time, we always refer to our team as Halloween helpers.” Tobias said. “Anyone on the sales floor can come over and help piece together a costume for a customer. We’ll look through the racks and try to find the best costume we can find for them.”
She stressed the money made at the store goes into funding the Goodwill mission to help people who experience barriers to independence. Tobias said that not every barrier holding someone back is something that can be seen. She thanks the customers of Goodwill for allowing them to be able to help the people in the areas they need help in.