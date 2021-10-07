Goodwill heads into Halloween with large selection

MUSCATINE — With Halloween season on us, the staff at Goodwill is spending its days stocking the extensive costume pieces and accessories to assure the perfect look for all the aspiring ghosts and goblins.

Kaylah Tobias, store manager of Muscatine Goodwill, said that Halloween is the busiest time of the year. She commented that the season even beats yard sale season for shoppers. To keep up with the demand, Tobias said that Halloween items are continually coming in from the Goodwill warehouse and from the community. The “Halloween shop” – a large area set up in the center of the store for Halloween goods, is always as stocked as possible.

“All of our donated items come from the people in our community,” Tobias said. “Our new items are actually ordered from specific companies. We have people in the company who go to expo type things and look for new Halloween items that may fit into our Halloween section.”

