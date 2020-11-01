GOP candidates, governor visit Muscatine as part of "Fighting for Iowa" bus tour

MUSCATINE — As the bus taking Sen. Joni Ernst, Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Gov. Kim Reynolds around the state as part of its ‘Fighting for Iowa’ tour pulled up to the Muscatine Hy-Vee parking lot, the three women inside could not contain their excitement.
The trio ran out as soon as the bus door opened to greet many friends among the people who had gathered at the tent in the grocery store parking lot. All three wore masks, with Reynolds’ face covering bearing the flag of Iowa.
They immediately ran up and began hugging friends from the crowd and spent several minutes visiting with the 40-plus people who attended the event. As they entered the tent for the event they disclosed what had them so excited – a survey was released showing Pres. Donald Trump 7 points ahead of challenger Joe Biden.
“If we did not have Tuesday the Democrats will have won every seat,” spokesman and former Muscatine County Republican Chair Jeff Kaufmann said. “When we have Tuesday, that’s when we have to perform.”
Kaufmann, scheduled to be a speaker at Trump’s Dubuque rally Sunday, encouraged the audience to get out to the polls, and encouraged them to spread to word to others that their vote is needed. He also said it is important to get Ernst and Miller-Meeks to represent the state in Washington, D.C.
Support Local Journalism
Miller-Meeks, a candidate for the Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, commented that there had been much misinformation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. She told a story about a friend’s dental hygienist had passed away. Miller-Meeks said the woman was pregnant and having problems breathing, but could not get an appointment with a physician except over video conferencing because the facilities were under lockdown.
“When you hear this narrative that this is life vs. the economy and all we care about a dollars, you make no mistake it is life vs. life,” she said.
She said the Iowa economy is among the most resilient from the shutdown, but that the issue is about more than the economy. Miller-Meeks spoke of lives that had been lost from issues other than COVID-19, as well as issues with mental health and students who would fall behind as the result of the shutdown. She said the country has a president and the state has a governor with “the courage to do what is right even though they are constantly criticized for it.”
Reynolds said Iowa had the opportunity to “send four strong, conservative leaders to represent Iowa.” She also spoke highly of Ernst, who is running for re-election against Theresa Greenfield. Reynolds described Ernst as one of the key figures in keeping a Republican majority in the senate.
“We have to turn that energy and that enthusiasm into votes,” Reynolds said of the coming election. “We have to make them count.”
Ernst also encouraged the audience to get out to vote, saying she is fighting for all the people of Iowa and that it is because of the people of Iowa she fights so hard in the senate.
“I have spent a lifetime in service," she said, "and I will put my record of service to my country and to my state up against my opponent any day of the week."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!