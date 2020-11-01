GOP candidates, governor visit Muscatine as part of "Fighting for Iowa" bus tour

“When you hear this narrative that this is life vs. the economy and all we care about a dollars, you make no mistake it is life vs. life,” she said.

She said the Iowa economy is among the most resilient from the shutdown, but that the issue is about more than the economy. Miller-Meeks spoke of lives that had been lost from issues other than COVID-19, as well as issues with mental health and students who would fall behind as the result of the shutdown. She said the country has a president and the state has a governor with “the courage to do what is right even though they are constantly criticized for it.”

Reynolds said Iowa had the opportunity to “send four strong, conservative leaders to represent Iowa.” She also spoke highly of Ernst, who is running for re-election against Theresa Greenfield. Reynolds described Ernst as one of the key figures in keeping a Republican majority in the senate.

“We have to turn that energy and that enthusiasm into votes,” Reynolds said of the coming election. “We have to make them count.”

Ernst also encouraged the audience to get out to vote, saying she is fighting for all the people of Iowa and that it is because of the people of Iowa she fights so hard in the senate.

“I have spent a lifetime in service," she said, "and I will put my record of service to my country and to my state up against my opponent any day of the week."

