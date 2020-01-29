MUSCATINE — As Gov. Kim Reynolds listened to a presentation regarding the “Fueling the Future” pilot project at Muscatine Community College Wednesday afternoon, she commented this was the kind of project that she could pass along for other districts to implement.
The project, which targets adult family members of elementary school children receiving weekend “backpack” food assistance, provides a six-week “earn as you learn” upscale training that educates the adults for high demand jobs. Since the project was implemented, courses have been offered in welding, computer numerical controls, and certified nursing certificates. The point of the program is to reduce the number of barriers to student completion.
“It’s really innovative and I just want to tease other communities and say ‘look what they have done,’” Reynolds said.
Reynolds commented that she was impressed to see a roomful of stakeholders in the program as she entered the student center building at the college. Several local businesses, as well as educators, members of local government, and graduates of the program gathered to discuss the benefits and support the program has offered to the area. So far, 24 families have participated in the program.
She anticipates this coming year about $4 million will go to such projects statewide.
The program is designed with specific area businesses in mind for the graduates.
“The skillset we look for is welders and I think that is such a great skillset to train someone in no matter what their socioeconomic background is,” said Geof Bissell of Raymond Corp. “That skillset can carry them through in many ways throughout life. I think the program not only helps the individual but it has helped us, a business in Iowa.”
During the discussion, Reynolds was also informed in the City of Muscatine Community Development and Housing is also working to stabilize housing options, rental and homeowner training and self-sufficiency services. Muscatine Center for Social Action also works on homelessness prevention.
About four students are expected when the Fueling the Future program begins in March.
Program graduate Maguel Salcedo reflected on finding a good job after completing the program. He commented he had no background in welding before taking the course.
As the meeting ended, Reynolds commented that she had gone to college at night while she was working and had graduated later in life.
“It’s never too late to get an education,” she said.
