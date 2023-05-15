Governor Kim Reynolds stopped by Muscatine last week to learn more about the city’s 3D home building project as well as speak with local leaders from the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine.

Reynolds visited on May 10 and also spoke with local leaders of the flood response.

“We were incredibly pleased in the governor’s interest and time spent learning more about the 3D home building plans,” Community Foundation President Charla Schafer said. “Those in attendance enjoyed participating in the conversation and learning more about the technology and science behind the 3D builds. The governor also indicated her plan to stay engaged in our local work, as well as Alquist’s planned work across the state later this year.”

First announced in 2022, the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine has partnered with Alquist 3D, Muscatine Community College (MCC), the Muscatine Center for Social Action and several other local and state groups to try and solve the county’s housing issue through innovative means, providing options that are more affordable, more sustainable and faster than traditional housing development.

“Funding has been allocated by the State of Iowa to 3D home printing research being led by Iowa State University, and locally to support printing homes with a lower-income price point in a neighborhood revitalization area targeted at first time homebuyers,” Schafer explained.

During her visit, Governor Reynolds had the chance to watch one of the project’s most crucial tools in action: the 3D robotic home printer, which was created by Ric Technology. She also learned more about how MCC is going to be offering a 3D Home Printing Certificate Program this fall, the first program of its kind in the state.

“Her interest was also in the proactive measures Muscatine Community College has taken to be at the forefront of workforce training and research for this innovative housing development tool,” Schafer noted. “Muscatine is not alone in the supply-side housing pressures on individuals, communities, and economic development, so aligned workforce training will be an integral component of success.”

Through the college’s new program, MCC will offer hands-on training for students who are interested in utilizing this emerging technology as they strive for a career in construction. MCC will also add to the research currently be done in relation to the 3D construction field, namely in how hemp fibers can be used in the concrete formula to strengthen it.

Currently, it is expected that residents will get to see the construction of the first 3D printed home in both Muscatine County and the state of Iowa later this year. The home will be 1,300 square feet and will be built in the Arbor Commons subdivision, which recently saw its groundbreaking. Alquist 3D will be supervising the project while Hagerty Earthworks will serve as the project’s local contractor.

For those wishing to know more about 3D home printing and about the houses that will be built in Muscatine as part of this project, they can visit www.givinggreater.org/housing.

