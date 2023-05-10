Governor Kim Reynolds' visit to Muscatine gave her a chance to hear from the city and county officials who led the local flood response.

“This was the seventh highest flood on record, but it didn’t really feel like it,” Muscatine public works director Brian Stineman told Gov. Kim Reynolds Wednesday during a meeting to discuss the flood in the city.

Reynolds said she wanted feedback on her proactively issuing a disaster proclamation from the people who were in charge of the flood response.

On April 28, Gov. Kim Reynolds made a proclamation that allowed the state to utilize resources in order to respond and help residents recover from the Mississippi River’s flooding. Local officials thanked Reynolds for the proclamation and said that the response had been a team effort that made the job seem easy.

“Mostly I’m here to listen,” Reynolds said. “We want to know what’s working and what’s not.”

During a tour of the Muscatine riverfront prior to the meeting, Reynold saw several areas of the riverfront that had been secured from floodwaters. Mayor and county Emergency Management Director Chris Jasper showed her the HESCO wall that the city had constructed in conjunction with downtown business owners.

Stineman said the city would probably start removing the HESCO wall on Thursday and would need volunteers to help. Jasper said he has a list of volunteers that he would contact.

On May 2, the Mississippi River in Muscatine crested at 22.5 feet. On Tuesday, the river fell below the major flood stage mark of 20 feet. Current predictions have the river falling below the moderate flood stage by Saturday.

During the visit it was announced that Muscatine County would probably not become eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds because there had not been enough damage to warrant it. There is no word yet on infrastructure recovery, and it is not expected to be known until the water all flows out of the areas impacted.

City council member Jeff Osborne said the flood response was the first project he had been involved with since taking office that he received no complaints about. He said the flood plan was very well received in the community.

Muscatine City Administrator Carol Webb commented on the great team Muscatine has working for it, saying the response had been very well planned.

“It was kind of a textbook flood and we knew what to expect, but it was a great time to try out new things like the HESCO barriers for future events,” Webb said.

Webb also thanked Reynolds for her support of the area through other means, such as Destination Iowa grants.

